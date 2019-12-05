Encore Animal Rescue president Brittani Howell received a grant check from Debbie's Fund Vice President Karen Barnes.

Encore is a new animal rescue based in Camden that will begin fostering cats and dogs for adoption in January 2020. Visit encoreanimalrescue.org for more.

Debbie's Fund is a Milford-based 501(c)(3) charity that has supported a number of animal caregiver groups in Kent and Sussex counties since 2004. The organization is currently holding its yearly Share the Season fund drive benefiting area animal shelters.

For more, visit dlsm.org.