Search warrant at Liberty Court Apartments leads to drug and firearms charges Dec. 4.

Dover police arrested two people after finding drugs and guns during a search warrant at a Dover apartment building the morning of Dec. 4.

They searched the E Building of Liberty Court Apartments as the result of an investigation into narcotic sales there, police said.

Officers found two handguns, drug paraphernalia, 30.7 grams of crack cocaine and 3.3 grams of powder cocaine.

Torshiro Priest, 38, and Janyna Evans, 30, were arrested without incident.

Priest was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $95,000 secured bond for possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, four counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of firearm by person prohibited (with drugs), receiving stolen firearm, three counts of endangering welfare of a child, conspiracy second degree and drug paraphernalia.

Evans was released on a $47,000 unsecured bond for possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two counts of possession of firearm by person prohibited (with drugs), receiving stolen firearm, three counts of endangering welfare of a child, conspiracy second degree, drug paraphernalia and maintain a drug property.