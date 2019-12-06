The Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., will host the presentation “College Planning: Investing in Your Child or Grandchild’s Future” at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.

Parents, and oftentimes grandparents, place educating their children, and funding the associated costs in a tax-efficient way, among their top priorities in life. Funding a child’s education is a significant financial commitment. It’s a priority for most parents, both to ensure their children advance their education, and protect them from the burden of student-loan debt, which has reached $1.3 trillion in 2019, according to Experian.

This presentation will cover comprehensive financial planning that highlights expenses, savings strategies, financial aid and other relevant information. Presenter Jason Bentley is a financial adviser at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC in Lewes. Bentley has a Doctorate of Education in higher education administration, served as an adjunct instructor and is a former higher education administrator where he was directly involved in the scholarship administration and management process.

The presentation is free, but registration is required to delawarelibraries.libcal.com/event/6079002 or 645-2733; guests are also asked to RSVP to jbentley@janney.com.