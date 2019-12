34-year-old Jose Zamora-Rivera, of Milton, deceased

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal work accident in Millsboro.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, when troopers responded to The Bros Landscaping business at 24452 Hollyville Road. An employee was found by the owner of the business pinned underneath a dump truck.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Jose Zamora-Rivera, of Milton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.