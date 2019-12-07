Driver failed to negotiate curve

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a single vehicle in Georgetown.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, when a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound on Asbury Road, east of Davis Road, approaching a moderate left curve. For unknown reasons, the operator failed to negotiate the curve and the vehicle exited the roadway. The Cobalt overturned several times before coming to rest in an open field.

The operator and sole occupant, a 28-year-old Laurel man, was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

The eastbound lane of Asbury Road was closed for two-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.