Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, co-chairs of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, introduced on Dec. 10 a resolution in the U.S. Senate to recognize the 71st anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the celebration of Human Rights Day.

“On this day in 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first comprehensive agreement among countries regarding the specific rights and freedoms of all human beings,” said the senators. “As co-chairs of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, we are proud to introduce a bipartisan resolution commemorating the 71st anniversary of this important Declaration and designating December 10 as Human Rights Day. The values espoused in the Declaration reflect America’s own founding documents, and they are integral to U.S. efforts to defend and promote the rights and freedoms of all people around the world. We applaud the work of human rights defenders and commit to supporting them today and in the years to come.”

The text of the resolution is available at bit.ly/2E1WHTx.