Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced that David Bickel was named general manager of The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro, one of the hospitality company’s 12 restaurants.

Located on Baywood Greens Golf Course, The Clubhouse at Baywood includes a large restaurant and an event venue, which has received awards for its wedding services. The ballroom can accommodate up to 240 guests.

“With David’s experience in the industry, he can manage the busy restaurant and the many events that take place on the property, as well as food and beverage for the golf course,” said Danielle Panarello, director of operations. “The team respects him, and he always puts in the extra effort to make the experience memorable for our guests.”

The Delaware County, Pennsylvania, native is a graduate of the University of Delaware, where he studied economic and computer science while working in the school’s catering and food-delivery departments.

Bickel, who started his hospitality career as a busboy in a deli, worked in beach restaurants during the summers. After earning his degree, he moved to the Delaware beaches full time to work at several fast-paced area eateries. He worked at several SoDel Concepts restaurants before moving to The Clubhouse at Baywood.

“It’s been fulfilling to work for a company that encourages its employees to learn and grow,” Bickel said of his tenure with SoDel Concepts. “At The Clubhouse, there’s always something happening, from wine dinners and luncheons to meetings to weddings. I like the challenge.”

Bickel credits his success to his family. “They taught me the power of a strong work ethic, and they told me to always follow through on a commitment.”

Bickel lives in Rehoboth Beach with his wife, son and three cats.

