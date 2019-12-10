For the fifth year in a row, Delaware Technical Community College’s commercial transportation program has supported Wreaths Across America by picking up, storing and delivering wreaths to the gravesites of military members.

This year, Department Chairperson Bryan Ward and students Rob Brown, of Georgetown, and Dylan Riddle, of Millsboro, picked up nearly 6,000 wreaths from Maine in early December. Those wreaths were then delivered to cemeteries in Doylestown and New Britain, Pennsylvania; Greensboro and Centerville, Maryland; and Newark from Dec. 9-14. The final, and largest, delivery is at the Delaware Veteran’s Cemetery in Bear.

“This is a program I’m extremely passionate about,” said Ward. “It’s a great community service effort, and it also gets the students real-world experience. They got the chance to see how team driving really works.”

Both students had personal reasons for wanting to join Ward on the trip, beyond the immense experience they received driving from Delaware to Maine and back again.

Riddle’s grandfather served in World War II and passed away in 2011.

“When this opportunity came up, I thought, ‘This is what I should do,’” said Riddle. “It was a small way to give back to the sacrifice he made for the country.”

Brown served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and his father-in-law served in World War II. A few years ago, he started taking family members to Arlington National Cemetery to lay wreaths and make sure his grandchildren knew the stories of the individuals who served the country.

“This is a next step and almost feeling like a full circle,” said Brown. “It’s very impactful and a tremendous thing they do.”

Wreaths Across America was formed in 2007 and annually coordinates wreath laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at 1,600 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad, on either the second or third Saturday in December every year, which they have named National Wreaths Across America Day. For more, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

For more about the commercial transportation program, visit dtcc.edu/programs.