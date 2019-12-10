Fernmoor Homes’ Vineyards, a luxury home, condominium and apartment community based in Lewes, launched its inaugural “Holiday Season Food Drive” to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware at an event held Dec. 8 at Vineyards Monterey West and Mendocino West Communities.

Vineyards invites the public to donate by delivering nonperishable food items to its model home at 24408 Cabernet Lane through Jan. 8, 2020.

The Food Drive kick-off, hosted at the Vineyards property, featured a festive holiday gathering with an array of food, drinks and gifts. Attendees including homeowners, prospective homeowners and local residents came together to celebrate the season and champion this worthy cause.

“It is our great pleasure to support the Food Bank of Delaware by holding a food drive to aid the less fortunate during this season of giving,” said Jeffrey Fernbach, president, Fernmoor Homes. “We strongly encourage everyone to join us and donate whatever they can to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

While most nonperishable food is welcome, the most urgently needed items include hot and cold cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits, meats and vegetables, 8-ounce shelf-stable milk and spaghetti sauce.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support from our community this holiday season,” said Chad Robinson, Food Bank of Delaware community relations director. “We can’t serve more than 117,000 food-insecure Delawareans without generous members of the community like the Vineyards in Lewes. We thank them for their hard work in collecting much-needed food for our neighbors struggling to make ends meet.”

For more on the Food Bank of Delaware, visit fbd.org.