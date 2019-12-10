37-year-old Dionederik R. Godwin, of Bishopville, Maryland, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Dionederik R. Godwin, of Bishopville, Maryland, who was wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, when troopers were dispatched to the 29000 block of Poplar Court, in the Hickory Tree Apartments of Selbyville, for a report of a man chasing another man with a gun. According to police, Godwin had gone to his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend’s residence and argued with her and her 40-year-old boyfriend. He allegedly made contact with the boyfriend and challenged him, displaying a handgun, as well as pushed and strangled his ex-girlfriend. Both victims fled the residence, but Godwin chased after the boyfriend and struck him with the gun. Godwin then fled the area.

During the incident, there were five children in the residence, ranging in age from four to 13. There were no injuries reported.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, troopers responded to a residence in the 35000 block of Mount Herman Circle in Delmar, where Godwin was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, strangulation, aggravated menacing, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $46,750 secured bond.