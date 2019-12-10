Elkton Ford has been part of the community since 1978, originally as TriState Ford, and it will now operate under the name Hertrich Ford of Elkton.

The Hertrich family of automobile dealerships announced the acquisition of their newest dealership, Elkton Ford, Dec. 5. Elkton Ford, which will operate under the name Hertrich Ford of Elkton, marks 22 dealerships in the Hertrich family.

“We are very excited to welcome the Elkton Ford team to our family,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “We look forward to the opportunity better serve our customers in the Elkton area and continuing to support the Cecil County community.”

The acquisition of Elkton Ford comes just two weeks after the Hertrich family of automobile dealerships acquired their 21st dealership, Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover, formerly Chevrolet of Dover.

“We’re always growing and we’re always looking to improve,” Hertrich said. “We are very fortunate to have this opportunity and it would not be possible without our outstanding partners and our amazing team that has worked incredibly hard to make the addition of these dealerships possible.”

Elkton Ford has been part of the community since 1978, originally as TriState Ford, and has been operating under the name Elkton Ford since 2008. During that time, Elkton Ford moved into a brand new, state-of-the-art facility and has worked to become a pillar of the Cecil County community, supporting organizations such as Little League.

Hertrich first joined the Elkton community in 2015, building a brand new, state-of-the-art facility and opening Hertrich Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Elkton. Hertrich Ford of Elkton is located just down the street at 503 E. Pulaski Highway.

Hertrich Ford of Elkton is the fifth Ford dealership in the Hertrich family, providing a wide range of Ford inventory available in stock for customers. Hertrich offers an industry leading Hertrich Certified Pre-Owned program that provides a 7-year, 100,000 mile warranty on select used vehicles. The addition of Hertrich Ford of Elkton will provide a greater selection of used vehicles in the Elkton area, with Hertrich offering over 1,200 used vehicles in total. In the service department, Hertrich’s experience working with Ford means customers can expect top quality service, with highly qualified technicians and ample parts to repair vehicles quickly.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to grow our partnership with the Ford brand,” said Hertrich. “They have been great partners to us for many years and we look forward to bringing that experience with us to Cecil County.”

Both Hertrich Ford Lincoln in Milford and Hertrich’s Frederick Ford in Seaford are Ford President’s Award-winning dealerships, the highest award a dealership can receive from Ford based largely on customer service, and customers can look forward to the same high level of service at the Elkton Ford dealership.

“Our goal is to provide a world-class customer experience to everyone who walks in to our dealership and we look forward to working with the Hertrich Ford of Elkton team to provide the best service possible to our customers,” said Hertrich. “We extend our sincerest welcome to the Hertrich Ford of Elkton team and we thank the Cecil County community and Ford of Elkton customers for the opportunity to serve them.”

For more information, visit www.hertrichs.com.