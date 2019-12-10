Raffle tickets for a 10-night Bermuda and southern Caribbean cruise, a seven-night Adriatic, Greece and Italy cruise are still available benefitting the Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32082 Janice Road,

The drawing will be held Dec. 19 at the center.

Andy Zampini, center board president, said as of Dec. 6 fewer than 150 of the 300 available tickets had been sold, greatly increasing the odds of success. Airfare to Rome is included in the Adriatic package, Zampini said, while round-trip transportation to Cape Liberty Cruise Port, Cape Liberty, New Jersey, will be provided for the second cruise.

Stop-overs for the Caribbean cruise include Bermuda, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico. Ports of call for the Adriatic cruise include Venice, Croatia, Greece and Naples. Deluxe Ocean View staterooms will be provided for either ship, as well as food, bar, gratuities and $500 cash.

Raffle tickets can be purchased until noon Dec. 19 at center, or at lewesseniorcenter.org by midnight Dec. 18. The winner does not need to be present at the drawing.