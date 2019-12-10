The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce launched online registration Dec. 2 at oceantobaybiketour.com for the 31st Annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, to be held April 24-25, 2020.

Cyclists have the choice of a 30-, 50-, 62.5- or 100-mile ride. Traveling throughout southern Delaware’s scenic beaches and bays, registrants will receive access to exclusive gifts and amenities including a long-sleeve tech T-shirt and fully equipped rest stops. On April 24, 2020, there will be a 15-mile Friday Fun-Ride featuring an out-and-back route from Bethany Beach to the Indian River Inlet, registration for the Friday Fun-Ride is an additional $15. Individual riders can register for $50 throughout the month of December and team riders of six or more can register for $45 each.

For more, visit oceantobaybiketour.com or thequietresorts.com or email events@bethany-fenwick.org.