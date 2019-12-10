Sussex County has named Teresa Ciekot of Ocean View the 2019 employee of the year for county government.

This year’s winner was announced Dec. 6 during the annual Mildred King Luncheon for the County’s approximately 500 employees. Ciekot was selected from a field of four employees, all quarterly winners this past year, for the honor.

Ciekot, this year’s first-quarter winner, received a round of applause from county staff as she was presented with a plaque.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to receive this, I really wasn’t expecting it,” said Ciekot, who serves in the county’s Recorder of Deeds office as a clerk and was honored, in part, for assisting her coworkers at a critical moment while she was on vacation. “I was more than happy to help them when they needed me.”

County Administrator Todd F. Lawson commended Ciekot for her four years of dedicated service to county government, which began in July 2015. As a clerk in the Deeds office, Ciekot is responsible for ensuring the efficiency of the office’s banking processes. Her positive attitude and willingness to lend a hand — she was out of state with her family, and her backup was out sick, when a software transition issue arose — that earned her a nomination and the eventual win. That dedication and pride in her work are laudable, and worthy of the respect and admiration of her peers, Lawson said.