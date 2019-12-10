Sussex County farmer and businesswoman Katey Evans recently visited Sussex Technical High School to serve as guest principal, getting a tour of the school and introduction to its 17 career-technical areas.

Evans, of Bridgeville, is cofounder of the popular Frozen Farmer ice cream operation and heads sales and marketing for Evans Farms, a third-generation family produce and grain farm. She toured the school with Principal John Demby, visiting technical areas including dental services, digital publishing and design, media broadcasting, health professions and cosmetology.

They discussed the school’s Career Capstone program, also known as work-based learning, which gives seniors the opportunity to work part-time in their technical field and earn valuable first-hand career experience.

Sussex Tech’s guest principal program brings local community leaders, elected officials and business owners into the school for a firsthand demonstration of the value of career-technical education and the impact Sussex Tech has on the Sussex County economy.