Green For All, a program of Dream Corps, publicly called Dec. 11 for an upcoming regional transportation and climate agreement to ensure it is responsive to the needs of low-income families, disproportionately pollution-impacted neighborhoods and transit-underserved communities.

In a joint call with Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, state officials from Massachusetts and Virginia, and community leaders from Delaware and Maryland, the group echoed the importance of designing a regional transportation and climate program that works for all the region’s residents, starting with the communities that need it the most.

Green For All’s set of policy recommendations — released in an equity toolkit called Designing an Equitable Cap-and-Invest Program for Transportation — are being offered to the Transportation and Climate Initiative as a way to help state officials craft and finalize their forthcoming multi-state “cap-and-invest” program. The toolkit provides specific recommendations and policy guidance on what should be addressed, and how to address it in the program design.

The Transportation and Climate Initiative is a regional collaboration of 12 northeast and mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C., that seeks to improve transportation, develop the clean energy economy and reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector. The participating states are Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

In October, TCI states released a draft framework for a regional cap-and-invest program. A draft regional agreement with additional policy detail is expected before the end of this year, with the final regional agreement in place by spring 2020.

A new public poll released by MassINC Polling Group found that 2/3 of voters across seven states in the region supported the idea of a program to cap carbon pollution from transportation and invest in transportation improvements.

Green For All’s toolkit is available at greenforall.org/tcitoolkit.