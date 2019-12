The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 18/Cannon Road, between Elks Road and U.S. 13, Seaford, from 7 a.m. Dec. 16 to midnight Dec. 20, for the installation of sewer line.

Detour route is Route 18/Cannon Road eastbound to Elks Road and return to U.S. 13 southbound.

Detour signage will be posted.