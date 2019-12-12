34-year-old Matthew D. Long arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man on burglary charges.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, police responded to a residence in the unit block of Plymouth Court, in the Rolling Meadows community of Lewes, for a report of a burglary. A 62-year old female resident advised that someone had stolen about $7,000 worth of jewelry and cash from her home while she was out of town.

Police developed 34-year-old Matthew D. Long, an acquaintance of the victim’s, as a suspect. When they went to his residence in the 22000 block of John J. Williams Highway, Long was seen inside but refused to answer the door. Troopers subsequently made entry and a struggle ensued when they took Long into custody. There were no injuries.

Long was charged with second-degree burglary, theft and resisting arrest with force or violence. He was later released on $9,000 unsecured bond.