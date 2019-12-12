Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus Nurse Idalis Stamas is the most recent recipient of the coveted DAISY Award.

Stamas has been a nurse for less than two years, but in that time she’s made such an impact that she was also named the hospital’s Nurse of the Year earlier this year. The DAISY Award is a national recognition that recognizes the unsung heroes of the nursing profession.

Stamas was nominated for the award for the care and compassion she showed a patient who was demonstrating behavioral issues with an unknown cause. Stamas played an important role in ensuring the patient received necessary testing that would help hospital staff find a definitive diagnosis. She organized a care conference with the doctor and family to talk about a plan, and continued to teach and support the family as her shift progressed. Stamas then helped gather supplies for a bedside procedure and kept the patient calm during the procedure. The neurologist on the case credits Stamas as being the sole reason they were able to get the sample needed for testing.

Like past DAISY Award honorees, Stamas said she is honored to receive the award. She recently attended a national conference where the family behind the DAISY Award spoke about the importance of the award.

“To hear from the founders about why they created the DAISY Award and how many people it has touched, and then to come back and receive the award, it means a lot,” said Stamas. “I am deeply grateful.”

At the time of the award, Stamas was working on the 3 West surgical acuity adaptable unit at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. She is now a nurse with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “The team on 3 West made it easy to wake up in the morning and come to work. They’re such a supportive team,” Stamas said.

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families. To nominate a Bayhealth nurse, visit bayhealth.org/daisy.