Comcast announced Dec. 12 a partnership with wearable technology startup NuEyes to bring the Xfinity Stream entertainment viewing experience to visually impaired customers through NuEyes virtual reality technology.

The Xfinity Stream app, which allows customers to watch live TV and On Demand content on any device, is now available on the NuEyes e2 smartglasses and virtual reality magnifying device that enhances the usable vision of a person who is visually impaired. Xfinity Stream is pre-installed on NuEyes e2, allowing users with visual disabilities to see TV shows, news, movies and live sports.

Founded by a veteran, NuEyes’ mission is to give millions of people across the U.S. who are visually impaired the independence they may have lost due to conditions like macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa. The lightweight design of the NuEyes e2, paired with hands-free and wireless functionality, gives people with low vision the ability to participate in their everyday lives in ways that were once difficult or impossible, like clearly seeing loved ones’ faces, reading, cooking and watching television.

“Being blind since birth, I know firsthand the power of technology to enhance independence,” said Tom Wlodkowski, vice president of accessibility at Comcast. “Our partnership with NuEyes is an extension of our commitment to designing great entertainment experiences for people of all abilities.”

James Baldwin, an 18-year Army veteran, began losing his vision three years ago due to an injury sustained during his service. He lives with a prosthetic left eye and limited vision in his right eye. Baldwin was one of the first customers to experience Xfinity Stream on NuEyes e2, allowing him to watch TV again for the first time in years. Watch Baldwin’s story, including his reaction to seeing his wife Claudia, a fellow blind veteran, for the first time using NuEyes, at comca.st/36qCh2H.

“Collaborating with Comcast has been an absolute joy,” said Mark Greget, founder and CEO of NuEyes. “To be able to stream content directly to our consumers’ eyes in a way that has never been done before enables millions of visually impaired people to continue enjoying their TV experience and more.”

For more on NuEyes, visit nueyes.com. For more on Comcast, visit corporate.comcast.com.