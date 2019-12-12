Woman assaulted on Donovans Road

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Georgetown.

The incident occurred on around 3:20 p.m. on Wedesnday, Dec. 11, as a 41-year-old woman was walking on Donovans Road in the area of North Bedford Street. She was approached by two unknown men who struck her with an unknown object. She fell to the ground and the suspects took her purse before fleeing. The victim sustained minor injury and was treated and released from Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

The suspects were described as black males wearing all dark-colored clothing.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Wideman at 302-752-3832. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.