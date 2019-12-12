Shane Miller looks to continue winning legacy

“One of the things we teach is just do the right thing. That’s kind of our motto, off the mat, on the mat, in the classroom,” said Shane Miller, head coach of Sussex Central High School’s wrestling team.

He is joined this year by assistant coaches Tad Broomall, Justin Ilian and Jacob Miller, and volunteer assistant coaches Lawrence Cassidy, Connor David, Garrett Faulkner and Bill Baxter. Unlike in some other sports, they collectively coach varsity and junior varsity.

“When you do those right things and push yourself to be a better person and better wrestler, things are gonna happen for you, so that’s how I run this program,” Miller said.

How long have you been coaching?

This is my fifth year coaching wrestling at Sussex Central, third year as head coach. I wrestled for Sussex Central myself, graduated in 2010, then I went to the University of Delaware and wrestled on their club team.

What was last season like?

We finished in the semifinals of the state tournament, lost to Smyrna. Finished the season 12-4. We were competitive for sure.

What are your predictions for this season?

We’re gonna be competitive again. The kids are working hard. I would hope to improve on last year’s season. We always expect to be one of the top teams in state and compete for the state title. Sussex Central has a long-standing tradition as a powerhouse wrestling team. We expect to be one of the most competitive teams in the state year in and year out. I knew that when I took over this program from (40-year Sussex Central wrestling head coach) Phil Shultie and I don’t want that to change.

Which teams do you expect to be most competitive this year?

Caesar Rodney, Smyrna, Milford, Salesianum. We’ve been in the top five the last couple years and I expect that to be the same this year.

Who are some of your best wrestlers this year?

I have a state champ from two years ago and last year he was third in state. His name is Mason Ankrom. I also have a senior named Javon Saffold and he’ll be one of the better wrestlers in the state this year. My heavyweight, Tyler Karr, he’s a senior and he’s looking to have a good season.