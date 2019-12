Juno needs a home

Handsome Juno was found as a stray and brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The shelter is causing the four-year-old stress and anxiety. Juno longs for a relaxing home. He thrives when he gets lots of time outside, taking walks and exploring his surroundings. He can be very cuddly and affectionate.

Juno has done well around other dogs and would do best in a home with older children. He's available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SCPA's Georgetown campus.