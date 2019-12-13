Student 'made threatening comment' at recess

Delaware State Police responded to Shields Elementary School in Lewes today.

A student made a threatening comment while on the playground during fifth-grade recess on Friday, Dec. 13. Police responded to investigate and but no charges were filed. As a precautionary measure, police presence was increased at the school.

Students were sent home with a note from principal Kim Corbridge regarding the incident.

"A student made a serious threat, and several students reported it to adults and administration. The administration immediately called our school resource officer and followed appropriate protocol until they arrived. The threat made was very quickly found invalid. Our school resource officer called the parents of the student that made the threat directly."

The letter went on: "Due to several students hearing about the threat, I spoke to all fifth-grade classes to ensure that they were safe and that the students who reported it did the correct thing. Students know that our school resource officer came to the school, so they understand the severity of making a threat and also that we take their safety very seriously."

The Cape Henlopen School District has not yet responded to requests for comment.