Atlantic General Hospital joins The Living Legacy Foundation in dedicating roses for the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade to honor the generous patients and their families who have given the gifts of life and hope by donating eyes, tissue and organs.

The rose was signed by Atlantic General Hospital President and CEO Michael Franklin, on behalf of the organization. This rose will accompany over 100 roses dedicated by The Living Legacy Foundation on the Donate Life float at the Jan. 1 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

“Atlantic General Hospital had four tissue donors in the first half of this year,” said Scott Rose, director of critical care. “We are so appreciative of the generous patients and their families who chose to give the gift of life. Each donor has the potential to impact 50 lives. We are proud to support The Living Legacy Foundation in their efforts to facilitate donation and educate the public on this life-saving opportunity.”

The Donate Life Rose Parade float pays tribute to those who have donated organs, eyes and tissue, as well as honors their families. The float aims to inspire its viewers to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.