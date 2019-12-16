Bayhealth Hematology/Oncology Associates recently welcomed medical oncologist Abeer Alfaraj to its staff.

Alfaraj treats and manages all cancer types, but specifically focuses on lymphoma, bone marrow disorders, melanoma and gastroenterological malignancies. She earned a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from the Jordan University of Science and Technology. Alfaraj completed a residency in internal medicine at The George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Virginia.

“We are excited to have Dr. Alfaraj join our group to serve the growing communities of Kent and Sussex Counties,” said Iftekhar A. Khan, medical director, Medical Oncology. “Dr. Alfaraj comes to us from a prestigious fellowship program and will be an asset to our cancer patient population.”

Alfaraj is board certified in internal medicine, oncology and hematology. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the American College of Physicians.

“What attracted me to Bayhealth was the culture of team-based multidisciplinary care for cancer patients,” said Alfaraj. “The teamwork is outstanding and everyone provides the highest level of compassionate care.”

For more on cancer care at Bayhealth, visit bayhealth.org/cancer.