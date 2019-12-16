Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan was elected to serve as chair of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as chair for the next year and showcase all that we are doing in Delaware to prepare our transportation system for the future, including the deployment of our first two autonomous shuttles in 2020," said Cohan. "Utilizing technology to make our roads safer and ensuring mobility as a right for every person are two important issues that I intend to focus on with the membership of ITS America."

Cohan will be chair as ITS America hosts the 2020 ITS World Congress that will bring 10,000 transportation experts from around the world to Los Angeles in October 2020 to discuss "The New Age of Mobility" with a focus on seamless mobility in an increasingly complex world.

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, promote sustainability and increase efficiency and productivity.

For more, visit itsa.org.