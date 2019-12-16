34-year-old Christopher A. Thompson arrested in Millville

Delaware State Police made an arrest in Millville after an alleged bike theft and assault on a police officer.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, when troopers were dispatched to Fox’s Pizza, at 200 Atlantic Avenue, for a report of a bicycle theft in progress. An Ocean View police officer spotted a man matching the description of the suspect, 34-year-old Christopher A. Thompson, and advised him to wait for the arrival of Delaware State Police. When Thompson began to walk away, the officer attempted to take him into custody.

According to police, Thompson resisted arrested and struck and kicked the officer, who was able to take him into custody with the assistance of a bystander. The officer sustained minor injury that did not require medical attention.

Thompson was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with second-degree assault injuring a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, theft, disorderly conduct and operating a bicycle on a highway while DUI. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,501 cash-only bond.