Tiffany Guido, branch manager of M&T Bank in Lewes, toured the new Interventional Cardiology Lab on Nov. 15 and made a check presentation for $75,000 to the Beebe Medical Foundation.

Over the past three years, the M&T Charitable Foundation supported the construction of Beebe Healthcare’s new lab, which opened to provide care for patients earlier in 2019.

For more, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org.