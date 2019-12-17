Atlantic General Hospital is among Maryland’s top-performing hospitals, according to state evaluations.

Among the state-based regulations that affect all 45 Maryland hospitals is their performance under the Quality-Based Reimbursement program administered by the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission. In this evaluation, hospitals that achieve higher quality ratings benefit in the form of higher reimbursement rates for medical services according to the Global Budget Revenue model.

In the most recent evaluation period covering quality and patient experience data from 2017 and 2018, Atlantic General Hospital was one of seven Maryland hospitals to receive positive revenue adjustments. In the case of AGH, the calculation resulted in nearly $200,000 of additional GBR rate adjustments.

Contributing to this outcome, AGH was ranked No. 1 in the state for patient experience and tied for No. 5 in patient safety measures.

“The HSCRC’s most recent report supports our belief that a commitment to delivering a safe and caring healthcare environment will result in an uncommonly excellent experience for our patients,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital. “We are committed to staying in the top tier of Maryland hospitals in achieving high quality ratings that demonstrate our values and our unwavering commitment to meeting every patient’s need.”

Revenues received by Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit organization, are reinvested in existing and new programs and services to support the healthcare needs of the community.

For more, visit atlanticgeneral.org.