Atlantic General Hospital will hold a series of hypertension clinics in Delaware.

Clinics are set for 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7, 2020, at Rite Aid, 38169 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville; 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hocker’s Super Center, 34960 Atlantic Ave., Clarksville; and 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hocker’s Grocery Store, 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach.

Clinics will include free blood pressure screening and health information.

For more on the Clarksville clinics, call 537-1877. For more on the Bethany Beach clinics, call 539-5255.