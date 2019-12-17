Beebe Medical Foundation announced Dec. 12 its “I Believe in Beebe” campaign raised $45.4 million — exceeding its $34 million goal.

The four-year historic campaign surpassed all previous Beebe fundraising campaigns; the previous highest total was $12.5 million for Vision 2005.

“What’s been really inspiring from some of those investments is that they’ve been from grateful patients who our Beebe heroes have saved and changed their lives, and they wanted to give back to say thank you for that amazing care that they’ve received,” said Judy Aliquo, president and CEO of Beebe Medical Foundation.

The campaign finale was held at the Hyatt in Dewey Beach, where more than 200 donors, families and friends were in attendance signifying a donation of more than $25,000 to the campaign. The donors will be recognized as part of the donor wall around Beebe’s facilities for their support to the largest capital expansion in the health care system’s 100-plus years.

Part of those expansion projects will begin opening in 2020, when the South Coastal Health Campus opens its freestanding emergency department and cancer center near Millville in May and July, respectively. Coming in 2022, the Rehoboth Health Campus will feature a specialty surgical hospital that will house the Center for Robotic Surgery. Renovations and additions are also ongoing to the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus where a new hybrid operating room — the first of its kind in Sussex County — will open in January, and where a new interventional cardiology lab opened earlier in 2019.

Through the $10 million gift from Randall and Margaret “Peggy” Rollins of the Ma-Ran Foundation, patients, visitors and community members are beginning to see more defined entrance and a new lobby near the parking garage at the Lewes Campus, which is expected to be completed in early 2020. Various projects inside are also ongoing to improve patient stays.

“The gift from Randall and Peggy transformed what we could raise because so many people knew with that investment, Beebe was a place that should be invested in,” said Aliquo. “We are so grateful for the Ma-Ran Foundation’s historic, generous gift. We are grateful for the inspiring generosity from all of our donors who have supported the ‘I Believe in Beebe’ campaign.”

Of the $45,434,673 raised during the campaign, $4.4 million came from Beebe Medical Foundation board members, $2.3 million came from Beebe team members and $1.3 million came from doctors, physicians and physician groups.

During the campaign, 1,222 families gave memorial donations; more than 500 people Celebrated Excellent Care to celebrate and honor team members; 415 bricks were sold for Lewes Campus pergola; more than 150 events, parties and gatherings were held; 41 foundations donated; and 14 estate gifts were given.

Tom Protack, vice president of development, who will take over as president in January after Aliquo retires, concluded the evening with a look toward the future of Beebe Healthcare and its foundation.

“Tonight is a celebration and a thank you for all those who participated in the campaign,” said Protack. “Creating the ‘Next Generation of Care’ for Sussex County is an ongoing goal, and we will need the community’s help again in the future to accomplish Beebe’s dream. Now more than ever, new donors are interested in donating to something more than brick-and-mortar. They want to know about endowments, home care services, population health programs, helping the people who can’t afford cancer care and who need to help manage chronic diseases. The foundation must continue supporting Beebe Healthcare’s mission to help create a healthier community while providing access to the latest technology and treatments.”

For more on Beebe Medical Foundation, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org. For more on Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.