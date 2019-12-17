Taylor Dockety, a Rehoboth Beach native and graduate of East Carolina University, joined Capstone Homes as a new home designer.

Dockety will put her architectural technology degree and design experience to use designing and drafting new homes.

“Taylor is a key part of our team and will be a huge asset to our clients,” said Jake Booth, president and managing partner, Capstone Homes. “She is extremely talented but also a terrific person who makes designing a home fun and enjoyable.”

One of Dockety’s first projects was a new home design to be built in a golf course community that offered picturesque views. The design was named “The Vista,” meaning “a pleasing view,” and is the name of the Rehoboth Beach street she grew up on.

“Each project is unique, which is why it’s especially important to understand the customers goals,” said Dockety. “We want each home to be special to that particular client, so the problem-solving behind each new build is the most enjoyable part of designing.”

For more, call 684-4480 or visit livecapstone.com.