Nanticoke Health Services announced Chris Bell was named Employee of the Month for November.

Bell started her career in Nanticoke Memorial Hospital’s business office in March 1998. Prior to coming to Nanticoke, she worked more than eight years with patients in a physician’s office. She is an integral part of the business office always, reporting in early and pouring energy into daily processes. She delivers exceptional claims processing volumes and never makes sure everything is completed in a timely manner. Bell is conscientious in all aspects of customer service, including working with claims editing and discussions with insurance companies. She is relied upon by many of her coworkers for her years of experience and knowledge.

When Bell is not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family, friends and her two grandchildren, Aubree and Bentley. Bell and her fiancé, Mark, enjoy the outdoors, kayaking and fishing. She loves her time at the gym in zumba and hip-hop dance classes. She also enjoys spending time in her flower garden and last but not least, she loves to shop.