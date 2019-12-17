The Delaware Department of Transportation announced nighttime lane shifts on Route 24/John J. Williams Highway between Dodd Street and Jersey Road, Millsboro, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays, Dec. 23 through Jan. 17, 2020, for work on the bridge over Indian River.

DelDOT’s contractor Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will begin work underneath the bridge Dec. 23.

On Jan. 6, 2020, there will be nighttime lane shifts on Route 24 for bridge and sidewalk repairs, plus painting of the bridge.

Motorists should be aware of construction personnel and a shift of traffic. Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists and pedestrians.