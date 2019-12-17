Pizza King recently made a donation to support patients at Nanticoke’s Allen Cancer Care Center.

Since 2008, Pizza King has provided for patients through donations from various campaigns. In 2013, they began a program to raise funds and awareness. Every Tuesday in October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pizza King donated a percentage of all sales from their restaurants in Seaford, Bridgeville, Georgetown, Laurel, Millsboro and Harrington. This included food sales and sales of special pink T-shirts sold throughout the month.

Laura Short, customer relations/marketing manager, and Heather Roberts from Pizza King presented a check of $4,484.49 on Nov. 22 to Penny Short, president of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

“It is very heartwarming to partner with community businesses that reinvests in their community,” said Short. “Pizza King is truly making a difference for our patients. We are humbled by the continuous generosity.”

Contributions to the Allen Cancer Center are used to support patients undergoing radiation or medical oncology services. In addition to helping ensure the latest care is available, contributions such as the one from Pizza King help Nanticoke provide for classes and support groups, provide for patients needing help with transportation and medications and other important support services for patients battling cancer.

For more on Pizza King, visit, pizzakingde.com. For more on Nanticoke, visit nanticoke.org/support.