Robberies at a spa, home and Shore Stop.

Customer robs Dover spa

The Delaware State Police arrested Kampta P. Sharma Jr., 25, after he robbed a Dover spa and assaulted an employee Dec. 14.

Troopers were dispatched to Rose Spa, 1883 South Dupont Highway, at 10:28 a.m. for a robbery.

The suspect received service at the spa, then asked for his money back, the female employee told police. He forced her to turn over cash and hit her several times before leaving with money.

The employee was transported to Kent General Hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries, police said.

Police identified Sharma as the suspect and took him into custody at his home in the 500 block of Stone Drive, Dover, Dec. 16. He was transported to Troop 3 and charged with robbery second degree and assault third degree

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 cash-only bond.

Two people held at gunpoint in robbery

Two armed suspects broke into a home in Dover, held two victims at gunpoint and demanded cash and guns Dec. 12, police said.

A 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were in the living room when the two suspects forced through their front door with handguns. They stole two handguns and cash. Troopers were dispatched to the home in Mast Circle, west of Dover Air Force Base, at 12:09 a.m.

The victims and three juveniles who were inside were not injured. The two suspects were described as black males with their faces covered and armed with handguns.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Buzzuro at (302) 698-8502.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Robbery at Milford Shore Stop

An unknown person stole cash from a Shore Stop in Milford, 1885 Bay Road, at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 10, police said.

The suspect had a hand in their sweatshirt pocket when they approached the employee and asked for “everything” he had, police said.

The suspect, wearing a disguise covering their face and a dark hooded sweatshirt, never displayed a weapon or made a direct threat, and the employee was not hurt.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Detective Beck at 302-698-8527.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.