The Quilts of Love quilting group presented 50 quits for Nanticoke Health Services’ newest, youngest patients — newborns — on Nov. 26.

Quilts of Love started donating to Nanticoke in 2009; to date, they have donated 1,855 quilts.

Quilts of Love has five quilting bees a year, with about 30 quilters in attendance; others do their sewing at home. Collectively, the group makes about 250 quilts a year.

Quilts of Love is sponsored in part by the Ocean Waves Quilt Guild.

For more on Quilts of Love and the Ocean Waves Quilt Guild, visit oceanwavesquiltguild.org. For more on how to support Nanticoke, visit nanticoke.org/community-support.