Sussex County Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a newly rehabilitated home at 208 Oak Street, in Laurel’s Old Town neighborhood, at 9 a.m. Dec. 18.

This is the fourth of six Habitat home rehabilitations planned in that neighborhood.

Project construction on the historic home began in February and was completed in November by hundreds of volunteers, including the Habitat homebuyer Ms. Scye, under the supervision of Sussex County Habitat construction managers. Following the dedication, Scye will purchase the home with an affordable Habitat mortgage just in time for Christmas.

The historic home, dating to 1840 and moved to its current site in 1910, is part of a larger downtown Laurel revitalization strategy. In all, 10 houses will be constructed or rehabilitated as part of the Old Town Strong Neighborhoods partnership, which includes the Laurel Redevelopment Corporation, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Milford Housing Development Corporation, NCALL and the town of Laurel. The project was made possible by a $500,000 Strong Neighborhoods Housing Grant from the Delaware State Housing Authority.

For more, visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.