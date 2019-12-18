The Seventh Annual Collector Car, Truck, Motorcycle & Tractor Show took place Nov. 10 in Georgetown.

Despite the rain causing the event to be rescheduled twice, 207 vehicles and many community members came out to support the event and fundraise for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

“We would really like to thank everyone who came and appreciate all that was done to make the event a success,” said Clark Levin, who helps to organize the event each year.

NASCAR driver Donnie Allison was on site providing autographs and pictures for fans, and Sen. Dave Wilson was the event auctioneer.

More than 65 trophies were awarded, with John Collison winning the overall “DBCC Pick” for his 1957 Bel Air Convertible.

In total, with the addition of Express Auctioneers car auction, the event raised a total of $18,500 for the DBCC’s programs and services for breast cancer survivors in local communities.