After a year of a robust policy design process, the 12 northeast U.S. states and Washington, D.C., that are a part of the Transportation and Climate Initiative announced Dec. 17 the release of a draft region-wide policy proposal to reduce pollution from the transportation sector and invest in clean transportation solutions.

The proposal calls for states to reduce emissions up to 25% by 2032. Dozens of organizations have urged states to reduce emissions at least 45% by 2032.

Sierra Club polling shows that roughly three in four voters in Delaware — 74 percent — support moving forward with a regional transportation modernization plan that limits pollution by investing in electric vehicles, public transportation and safer communities for walking and biking. This includes majorities all three main political parties — 81% of Democrats, 69% of Independents and 67% of Republicans — in agreement on this core issue.

At the same time, 73% of voters across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic — including 75% in Delaware — consider air pollution to be a serious problem.

"In the face of the Trump Administration’s disastrous attempts to pump the brakes on cleaning up transportation across the nation, we appreciate Gov. (John) Carney’s participation in a regional approach to reduce transportation emissions and invest in solutions to move away from our outdated, dirty, health-harming status quo,” said Sherri Evans-Stanton, director of the Delaware Chapter of the Sierra Club, in a statement. “We urge Gov. Carney to act boldly as Delaware moves into the next step of the process to gather public input on the region-wide proposal. Setting a strong cap on emissions will ensure the multistate initiative will raise the funding necessary for transformative investments in transportation infrastructure in Delaware and beyond, serving communities overburdened by pollution and underserved by current transportation choices.”

TCI is a regional collaboration of 12 northeast and mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C., that seeks to improve transportation, reduce climate-disrupting emissions and invest in transportation solutions accessible to all communities. A broad-based coalition of more than 50 organizations support TCI, including the Sierra Club, Green for All and Union of Concerned Scientists.

TCI is modeled after a cap-and-invest program that nine Northeast states implemented for the power sector, known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The states will gather public input on the draft proposal over the course of the winter and are planning to reach a final agreement in spring 2020.

For more, visit ourtransportationfuture.org.