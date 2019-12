The Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association held its annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament on Oct. 8 at the Ocean Pines Golf & Country Club to raise money to help provide mammogram screenings through the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostics Center at Atlantic General Hospital.

The association raised $1,608 this year, bringing their total contribution over the past six years to over $8,400 raised for the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center