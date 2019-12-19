26-year-old Brandon Williams, of Dover, sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to stealing guns from Baker's Hardware in Millsboro has been sentenced to just over four years in prison.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Brandon Williams, of Dover, broke into Baker’s Hardware on May 5, 2017, and stole 13 handguns and an AR-15-style rifle. Williams was arrested shortly after selling the stolen AR-15-style rifle in March 2019.

“The defendant’s arrest occurred almost two years after he robbed a Millsboro business and stole over a dozen firearms. Patience, perseverance and collaboration with our state and local partners made the prosecution of this gun store robbery possible. We will not stop until those who place our community at risk by trafficking in stolen firearms are brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss.

In court, Williams pleaded guilty to stealing firearms and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, due to a prior felony conviction.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark sentenced him to 51 months in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

“Offenders who steal from federally licensed gun dealers not only threaten the safety of our communities but they also victimize law-abiding businesses,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada. “A firearm in the hands of someone with criminal intentions is a dangerous situation and ATF is committed to stopping the flow of illegal firearms onto our streets.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Delaware State Police, and the Millsboro Police Department investigated this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jesse S. Wenger.