SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, raised $110,000 at the foundation’s Fifth Annual Fundraiser, held Nov. 8 at Fish On in Lewes.

“This was our best SoDel Cares event to date,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “We owe our success to the sponsors and to the guests who come year after year. The support that we get from the community is incredible. Individuals and businesses donated more than 200 items to our silent auction, which broke our record for monies raised.”

The foundation was created after the death of SoDel Concepts’ founder, Matt Haley, in 2014. Haley, a noted philanthropist, was the recipient of the 2014 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year Award. Sponsors this year included M&T Bank, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Alsco, the Matthew James Haley Trust, DBS, the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, L&W Insurance, Congressional, Breslin Contracting and Transformative Dynamics.

“I’m so proud that our team stepped up to the plate and helped create such a fun and memorable event,” Kammerer said. “Everyone brought their A game.” During the event, Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth received recognition for serving more than 200 homebound seniors a day.

SoDel Care supports local organizations that help children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly. The foundation’s primary mission is to contribute in a positive way to the communities in which SoDel Concepts does business. Past beneficiaries have included MOWLR, Cape Henlopen Food Basket, Primeros Pasos, Surfers Healing, the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware, Camp Barnes, the Cape Henlopen Education Foundation and the Harry K Foundation.

For more, see www.sodelconcepts.com.