The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will host the 26th annual Penguin Swim at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Princess Royale Hotel, 9100 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland.

The event will celebrate the New Year and raise funds for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, featuring a special appearance by Sherman the Shorebird.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., and an awards ceremony will start at 1:15 p.m.