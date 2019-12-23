Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West recently welcomed board-certified internal medicine doctor Amita Jain.

She joins Patience Ankomah, Zulehuma Rather, Shailly Saini and Brintha Vasagar in the practice. Jain is now accepting new patients.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

“We’re thrilled to have a new internal medicine physician in our practice,” said Ankomah. “With Dr. Jain on board, we’re able to broaden the primary care available in our community and serve more patients.”

Prior to joining Bayhealth, Jain was at Houston Methodist Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College in Houston, Texas, where she completed her residency in internal medicine. After earning her medical degree from Terna Medical College, Maharashtra University of Health Science in India, she continued her medical training in India through a clinical internship at Mother and Child Health Center of Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital and a postgraduate program in internal medicine at Central Railway Headquarter Hospital in Mumbai. Among her participation in numerous community health drives and programs during that time, she helped organize an HIV education workshop and a vitamin D deficiency screening camp for railway employees.

Jain is a member of the American College of Physicians. She currently sees patients ages 18 and older in the Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West practice located at 720 S. Queen St. in Dover. To schedule an appointment, please call 734-7834.For more, see www.Bayhealth.org/Medical-Group.