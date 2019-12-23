A malfunction at the Lewes wastewater treatment plant has no identified fix date.

Partially-treated wastewater is flowing into the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal after a failure at the Lewes wastewater treatment plant, prompting an emergency closure of local shellfish harvesting.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control was notified of “equipment malfunctions” at the Tidewater Inc. facility on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and the Surface Water Discharges Section observed conditions at the facility on Friday, Dec. 20.

A public state was issued just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

“Due to the nature of the affected equipment, the malfunction could not be expeditiously resolved, which required the Lewes [plant] to begin bypassing stages of its treatment, and began discharging partially-treated wastewater effluent from the facility the evening of Thursday, Dec. 19,” the statement reads.

The exact nature of the malfunction was not identified, but the wastewater is being screened to remove visible solids and hydrogen peroxide is being utilized to reduce bacteria. Requests for comment from DNREC, the City of Lewes and Tidewater Inc. were not immediately answered.

The effluent is flowing and will continue to flow into the canal until the malfunctioning equipment can be replaced or repaired. According to DNREC, Tidewater is working to implement what correctional measures they can in the interim.

The department is asking Lewes residents to reduce water usage, if possible. Water conservation measures such as avoiding multiple partial loads of laundry or dish washing, reducing shower time and minimizing unnecessary flushing of toilets are encouraged.

Residents are also advised to refrain from recreating in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, from one mile southeast of the Lewes plant north. Previous studies by DNREC found that the “net flow” of treated wastewater from Lewes enters the Delaware Bay, but not Delaware’s inland bays.

Further, DNREC has issued an emergency shellfish closure in the lower Delaware Bay, from the Mispillion River Inlet to The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park and east to New Jersey. The will continue for 21 days after the plant effluent meets required discharge standards.

The closure DNREC applies to clams, oysters and mussels. Crabs, conch and fish species are not affected.