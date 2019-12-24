Millsboro woman killed on Zoar Road

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian in Georgetown.

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m.on Monday, Dec. 23, as an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Zoar Road, west of Fieldwood Drive. The vehicle struck a 44-year-old Millsboro woman who was walking in the westbound lane and then left the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was dressed in dark clothing and there are no street lights in the area. At this time, it's unknown if alcohol was a factor.

Zoar Road was closed for approximately five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone that has information in reference to this incident to contact Troop 7 Cpl. A. Mitchell at (302)-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.