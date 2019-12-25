U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, recently announced his support for the final text of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, an update to the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Under the agreement, the U.S. will gain expanded access to Canada’s poultry market, and a barrier to trade in financial services, known as data localization, will be removed. The agreement also ensures robust enforcement mechanisms for environmental obligations, including the creation of a new interagency committee to coordinate U.S. monitoring and enforcement, new environmental attachés in Mexico and a trigger for environmental reviews by an array of stakeholders.

The agreement text also includes labor-related changes that guard against forced labor, allow the U.S. to monitor Mexico’s labor obligations, and enable the U.S. to hold Mexico accountable for failing to meet its labor commitments. The agreement raises wage standards for autoworkers in Mexico, which benefits autoworkers in the U.S.