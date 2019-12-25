Sussex Technical High School’s chapter of Multiplying Good recently wrapped up a clothing drive that netted more than 250 items for Sussex County residents in need.

Students collected items through giving trees placed in the school’s commons area, including new and gently used warm winter clothing such as hats, gloves, coats and scarves.

Items were made available to students and then donated to Code Purple shelters, halfway houses, clinics and local religious institutions that help those in need in Sussex County. Among the items collected were 59 coats, 51 hats, 13 gloves and 44 shirts.

The Sussex Tech Multiplying Good chapter, formerly the Jefferson Awards Students in Action team, is heavily involved in community service efforts across Sussex County.